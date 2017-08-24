Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool are considering making a move for Bayern Munich forward Renato Sanches, say reports in Germany.

Unsettled Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho may go public with his wish to join Barcelona, with the player weighing up whether to speak about his unhappiness at being denied the chance to move to the Nou Camp, according to the Catalan press.

Everton will battle with Newcastle United for the signature of Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, say reports in the British media.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Out-of-favour Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen will be allowed to leave White Hart Lane in this transfer window.However, Spurs do not want Lazio’s Keita Balde to replace the Dutchman.

Aston Villa are well placed to sign unwanted West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass on a season-long loan deal.

West Ham will switch their focus to Sunderland’s Didier Ndong after becoming frustrated in their attempts to sign Sporting midfielder William Carvalho.

Davinson Sanchez says he is ready to make a “big contribution” to Tottenham after becoming the north London club’s record signing.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj has criticised former Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal over his treatment while at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is targeting Man Utd’s clash against Tottenham in October to make his comeback.

Lionel Messi, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City, is reportedly set to hold talks with Barcelona chief Josep Maria Bartomeu in Monaco over extending his deal at the Nou Camp.

City have also reportedly made a €20m bid for Espanyol defender Aaron Martin.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Ex-Sunderland left-back Micky Gray thinks boss Rafa Benitez could leave Newcastle United.

Out-of-favour Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic is wanted by Hellas Verona, say reports in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are eyeing up a move for Inter forward Stevan Jovetic, although the player is understood to favour a move to La Liga instead.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

West Ham are pondering a move for Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Birmingham have reportedly joined the race for Lorient frontman Abdul Majeed Waris.

Blues boss Harry Redknapp has also confirmed he “would love” to bring out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on loan to St Andrew’s.

West Brom are set to challenge Stoke for the signature of Wolfsburg defensive midfielder Joshua Guilavogui, according to reports.

EXPRESS AND STAR

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce thinks Robert Snodgrass will add a dimension to his side’s attacking play if they sign the player on a season-long loan deal.

STOKE SENTINEL

Stoke are weighing up a swoop for Wolfsburg holding midfielder Joshua Guilavogui.

THE DAILY ECHO

One-time Southampton striker Kevin Davies has called for an end to the “unsavoury” Virgil van Dijk saga at St Mary’s.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Leonid Slutsky has confirmed Hull are close to bringing a striker to the KCOM.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth are interested in signing Leicester midfielder Demarai Gray.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare says he still wants to sign “one or two” more players before the window shuts, with a central defender believed to be the Foxes’ number one priority.

Meanwhile, the Foxes manager has also revealed the club are readying themselves for late offers for both playmaker Riyad Mahrez and midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

PSV Eindhoven right-back Santiago Arias, who has been linked with a move to Swansea City, says it is time to leave the Eredivisie club.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock wants to sign a midfielder before the window slams shut on August 31.

GET WEST LONDON

A decision on the future of Ostersund attacker Saman Ghoddos, who QPR are hoping to sign, is expected to be made after the Swedish club’s Europa League play-off tie on Thursday night.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby County have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed.

THE ARGUS

Brighton have secured international clearance for record signing Jose Izquierdo.

