Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

​Arsenal have offered Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a bumper new contract to fend off interest from Chelsea.

Real Madrid will make a further move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, but not until next summer when they will offload Keylor Navas.

Manchester City are ready to smash the transfer record and meet Lionel Messi’s £275m buyout clause according to reports in France.

Leeds United are set to replace Burnley-bound Chris Wood with Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.

Rafael Benitez is concerned Newcastle are “not ready” for life in the Premier League after the defeat at Huddersfield.

Chelsea plan to tempt Toby Alderweireld away from Tottenham with a “double your money” contract offer.

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer will earn his first Scotland call-up later on Monday.

Swansea hope to snap up Colombian right-back Santiago Arias from PSV.

Lionel Messi has blocked a move to bring Thiago back to Barcelona over previous comments he made when leaving the club.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has opened up to the possibility of leaving Dortmund “to grow” in an interview with an Italian radio station.

Barcelona are set to pay the £36m release clause of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

Leicester are chasing Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, with Oliver Burke a target replacement for the Eagles.

Newcastle scouts were sent to watch Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet on Sunday.

Watford boss Marco Silva is closing on the loan signing of Benfica forward Andre Carrillo.

Tottenham are back in talks with Estudiantes for defender Juan Foyth.

Manchester City’s Samir Nasri flew to Turkey on Sunday and is expected to join Antalyaspor.

Pep Guardiola insists he can shoulder the huge weight of expectation at Manchester City ahead of Monday night’s clash against Everton.

Phil Jones insists Manchester United still have to prove their title credentials after their flying start to the season.

Arsene Wenger has warned Alexis Sanchez will not instantly solve Arsenal’s scoring woes when he returns to action.

West Brom are eyeing an £18m move for Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer.Slaven Bilic is not planning defensive reinforcements at West Ham, despite their frailties.

Chris Wood will be the first of a number of new faces through the door at Burnley before the transfer deadline.

Jermain Defoe will start in Bournemouth’s Carabao Cup clash this week as he goes in search of goals.

Leicester players have told supporters not to question Riyad Mahrez’s commitment to the team.

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer is keen on Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho, but admits the price is too high.

Celtic will complete the loan signing of Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts within the next 48 hours.

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko is a target for Danish side FC Copenhagen.

