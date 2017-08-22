Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Diego Costa has continued his bid to quit Chelsea and English football by moving out of his Surrey house

Liverpool have won their battle with Barcelona over Philippe Coutinho with the Spanish giants admitting defeat in their bid to prise him away.

French side Lille are ready to offer £36m to end striker Michy Batshuayi’s misery at Chelsea.

Manchester City are prepared to take their spending past the £300m mark to land Alexis Sanchez and Jonny Evans.

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on AEK Athens defender Ognjen Vranjes.

West Ham are braced for their club-record bid to land William Carvalho to go right to the wire.

Leeds are locked in a battle with Scottish champions Celtic over Arsenal youngster Chuba Akpom.

Harry Redknapp is ready to break Birmingham’s transfer record with a £7m swoop for Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah.

Redknapp and Birmingham also remain keen on second-tier rivals Preston’s forward Jordan Hugill.

Huddersfield will entertain offers for Nahki Wells because manager David Wagner is satisfied with his other attacking options.

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho is a transfer target for Bordeaux and Lazio.

Reading boss Jaap Stam is keen on bringing Dutch compatriot Ola John back to the Championship club from Portuguese champions Benfica.

West Ham are already weighing up potential successors to Slaven Bilic following their disappointing start to the season.

Dele Alli is looking to change agents as he prepares for a money-spinning move away from Tottenham next summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for crunch talks with Arsenal with an agreement over a new contract yet to be made.

Monaco star Kylian Mbappe was sent home from training for a bust-up with a team-mate ahead of £163m PSG bid.

Crystal Palace have made a £15m move for Tottenham centre-half Kevin Wimmer.

Leicester are fearing late transfer drama involving Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater.

Diego Costa has been ordered to make peace with Chelsea before Atletico buy him back for just £25m.

Bayern Munich are eyeing a £36.5m move for PSG’s Julian Draxler.

Chelsea are prepared to fight Tottenham for Everton crock Ross Barkley.

Roma have been forced to abandon their pursuit for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez due to the club’s whopping £50m price tag.

Claudio Marchisio has reportedly admitted his desire to leave Juventus after 24 years of duty for the Italian outfit.

Anthony Martial is tipping pal Paul Pogba as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Thibaut Courtois piled more Wembley woe on Tottenham by slamming the atmosphere they created under the Arch on Sunday.

Frank de Boer’s job at Crystal Palace is safe – despite the arrival of Selhurst idol Dougie Freedman as sporting director.

Jack Butland is moving ahead of Joe Hart in the battle to become England’s No. 1, with Gareth Southgate considering the Stoke City goalkeeper for the World Cup qualifier in Malta.

Wayne Rooney hopes he has nudged the door to an England recall further ajar after reaching another goalscoring milestone.

Tottenham are preparing a £20m bid for injured Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, but still face competition from Chelsea.

Jordan Pickford, the Everton goalkeeper, could make his England debut next month.

Tottenham have brought an end to their tactic of piping the sound of a drummer through the PA system at Wembley after receiving a negative response from supporters and the FA.

Celtic are set to secure South African ace Rivaldo Coetzee in the next 48 hours – but Jozo Simunovic is not for sale.

