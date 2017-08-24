Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today

Barcelona have been linked with Chelsea’s Willian after “giving up” on Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester City are back in for West Brom defender Jonny Evans with a £22m bid.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has met Chelsea without permission.

Rafa Benitez is expecting players in and out of Newcastle in the days leading up to the transfer window slamming shut.

Arsenal are only expected to pursue a deal for Julian Draxler if they let Alexis Sanchez leave.

Manchester City and Lionel Messi’s dad are plotting a Premier League move for the Barcelona forward for next summer.

Chelsea are back in for Danny Drinkwater with a £32m bid.

Stoke have been linked with Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels.

Paul Pogba claims England will miss having Wayne Rooney in their national set-up.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is targeting Manchester United’s clash against Tottenham in October to make his comeback.

Santi Cazorla appears to be closing in on a return to action after posting a video of himself working out.

Chelsea have launched a new £35m bid to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool are ready for Barcelona’s fourth offer for Philippe Coutinho – and will reject the offer out of hand as soon as it reaches Merseyside.

Jonny Evans expects to complete a £30m switch to Manchester City next week.

Inter Milan have made a dramatic bid for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi.

If West Brom do sell Jonny Evans, they want Spurs’ Kevin Wimmer for their backline and maintain a strong interest in Middlesbrough centre-half Ben Gibson.

Nacer Chadli could go before the deadline next Thursday if West Brom’s £25m valuation is met, with Swansea leading the chase.

Real Madrid are reportedly set to announce contract extensions for five first-team stars. Spanish media claim Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane will pen fresh terms.

Lazio are poised to make a move for West Ham striker Diafra Sakho, according to Italian media.

Burnley are ready to make a £5.5m move for Inter Milan’s Italy international defender Andrea Ranocchia.

Championship Birmingham have entered the running to sign West Ham’s misfit winger Robert Snodgrass.

Burnley are offering Premier League rivals Leicester a hefty loan fee to take striker Ahmed Musa on a season-long loan.

Reports in both France and Italy say Napoli’s former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina has received an offer from Paris Saint-Germain to join them.

Burnley are willing to listen to offers for striker Ashley Barnes following Chris Wood’s record-breaking signing.

Paris Saint-Germain could make Kylian Mbappe the second most expensive player of all time.

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has reportedly told the club he wants to leave amid interest from Manchester United.

Former international Anita Asante is another player to question the culture of the England women’s team, praising Eni Aluko for going public with her grievances about manager Mark Sampson.

Joel Campbell, Arsenal’s forgotten man, is back at the club and he has made it clear that he is reluctant to go out on another loan.

Leicester will hold off any attempts to sign their star players as transfer deadline day approaches.

The FA will discuss whether to stage a Wembley tribute to Wayne Rooney after the former England captain announced his retirement from international football.

Ashley Young has promised to prove that he still has a major role to play at Manchester United.

Inter Milan have launched a late swoop for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi with rivals Juventus also on alert.

Stoke have held further talks with Club Brugge over an £8.5m deal for centre-back Bjorn Engels.

Hull City will allow Ryan Mason to make the decision on whether he plays again when he sees a third specialist on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp criticised Liverpool’s contract rebels after a sparkling night in the Champions League.

Chelsea are chasing three English signings including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley.

Premier League clubs have broken their own summer spe

