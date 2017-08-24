Football Pools Coupon Dated 24th August 2017

WEEK 7

# Current Football Pools Results Result Status 1 Chelsea – Everton Sunday 2 Crystal P. – Swansea 3 Huddersfield – Southampton 4 Liverpool – Arsenal Sunday 5 Man Utd. – Leicester LKO 6 Newcastle – West Ham 7 Tottenham – Burnley Sunday 8 Watford – Brighton 9 West Brom – Stoke 10 Barnsley – Sunderland Sunday 11 Birmingham – Reading 12 Brentford – Wolves 13 Burton A. – Sheff Wed. 14 Cardiff – Q.P.R. 15 Hull – Bolton Void 16 Ipswich – Fulham 17 Middlesboro – Preston 18 Millwall – Norwich 19 Nott’m For. – Leeds LKO 20 Sheff Utd. – Derby 21 Wimbledon – Doncaster 22 Blackburn – Milton K.D. 23 Blackpool – Oldham 24 Bristol R. – Fleetwood 25 Gillingham – Southend 26 Northampton – Peterboro 27 Oxford Utd. – Shrewsbury 28 Plymouth – Scunthorpe 29 Rochdale – Bury 30 Rotherham – Charlton 31 Walsall – Bradford C. 32 Wigan – Portsmouth 33 Barnet – Stevenage 34 Cambridge U. – Morecambe 35 Cheltenham – Exeter 36 Colchester – Forest G. 37 Grimsby – Wycombe 38 Lincoln – Carlisle 39 Mansfield – Luton 40 Newport Co. – Chesterfield 41 Port Vale – Crewe 42 Swindon – Crawley 43 Yeovil – Coventry 44 Aldershot – Chester 45 Barrow – Maidenhead 46 Dagenham – Bromley 47 Ebbsfleet – Gateshead 48 Halifax T – Guiseley EKO 49 Macclesfield – Dover Void

