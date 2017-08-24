Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Football transfer gossip: Costa, Willian, Wilshere, Ndong, Lemar, Sanchez – BBC Sport

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

Football transfer gossip: Costa, Willian, Wilshere, Ndong, Lemar, Sanchez
BBC Sport
AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea forward Diego Costa, despite the 28-year-old insisting he is only interested in rejoining Atletico Madrid. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express). Manchester City still want Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28
Chelsea Transfer News: AC Milan in for Diego Costa with exit guaranteed – reportExpress.co.uk
AC Milan confident of Diego Costa captureDaily Trust
AC Milan favourites to sign Costa if he leaves ChelseaFootballFanCast.com
Football.London –Daily Mail
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.