Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula reveals plans to succeed NASA leader, Raila Odinga – The Standard
|
Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula reveals plans to succeed NASA leader, Raila Odinga
The Standard
Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetang'ula, has revealed plans that he will succeed NASA leader, Raila Odinga. Speaking during a church service at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mr Wetang'ula said with the political retirement of NASA leader, Mr …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!