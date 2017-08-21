700 Bureau De Change Operators Under Threat – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pages Navigation Menu

700 Bureau De Change Operators Under Threat

700 Bureau De Change Operators Under Threat
More than 700 Bureau De Change operators are inactive at the Central Bank of Nigeria forex window. President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, Mr Aminu Gwadabe, says the development has rendered the BDCS under threat as …
