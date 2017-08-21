700 Bureau De Change Operators Under Threat – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
700 Bureau De Change Operators Under Threat
CHANNELS TELEVISION
More than 700 Bureau De Change operators are inactive at the Central Bank of Nigeria forex window. President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, Mr Aminu Gwadabe, says the development has rendered the BDCS under threat as …
BDCs allege banks benefit from their losses
700 BDCs inactive due to low forex patronage – ABCON
Forex: 700 BDCs under threat over low patronage
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!