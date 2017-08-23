Forex turnover rises to $146m as CBN auctions N193.14bn TB









The foreign exchange daily turnover rose by 45.67 percent on Wednesday at the Investors and Exporters forex window. It closed at $146.09 million from $100.09 million recorded on Tuesday, according to data from FMDQ. However, naira depreciated by N1.40k at the window as it closed at N361.00k per dollar from N359.60k quoted on Tuesday. The local currency…

