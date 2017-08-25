Former Dutch government minister to lead tainted egg probe – New Jersey Herald
|
New Vision
|
Former Dutch government minister to lead tainted egg probe
New Jersey Herald
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former Dutch justice minister was appointed Wednesday to lead an investigation into the illegal use of a pesticide on laying hens, which sparked a food scare in Europe and beyond and led to the destruction of millions …
Egg scare costs Dutch poultry farmers 33m euros
