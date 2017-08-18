Pages Navigation Menu

Former EFCC Twitter Handler, F-Shaw Spotted In The Studio (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi populary known as Fshaw, who became an internet sensation when he was unveiled as the famous, witty and anonymous EFCC Twitter handler, has been spotted in the studio with Ego (Lagbaja’s former back-up singer). Now, he’s back to his first love, music as he is a passionate singer who has had …

