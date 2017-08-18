Former EFCC Twitter Handler, F-Shaw Spotted In The Studio!

Nigerian rapper, Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi populary known as Fshaw, who became an internet sensation when he was unveiled as the famous, witty and anonymous EFCC Twitter handler, has been spotted in the studio with Ego (Lagbaja’s former back-up singer). Before he got on EFCC’s team, the young rapper had been doing music and already had …

The post Former EFCC Twitter Handler, F-Shaw Spotted In The Studio! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

