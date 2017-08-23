Pages Navigation Menu

Former Taraba Acting Governor dumps PDP for APC

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Former acting governor of Taraba, Alhaji Garba Umar, on Tuesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Umar said in Jalingo at a meeting of APC Integrity Group on Tuesday, that he took the decision after consultations with political stakeholders in and outside the state. Umar said that he had…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

