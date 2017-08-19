Foundation empowers women in Effurun

By Egufe Yafugborhi

SHOLA Mese Foundation, a Warri based charity group, yesterday marked the United Nations’ World Humanitarian Day with financial assistance to women selling corn around the Army Barrack in Effurun, Uvwie local government area, Delta State.

Deacon Shola Mese, Security expert and founder of the group,said the gesture was to see that majorityof indigent women involved in selling corn are able to get extra support to fend for their children to prevent them from going wayward in society.

“Our primary interest was the warfare of underprivileged children. We targeted the women on the popular maxim that if you empower women, you empower a nation. Among these women, you probably have widows or those married but act as breadwinners because their husbands are unemployed or have no meaningful sources of income.

“Corn is seasonal business. We expect that with the little we were able to offer, they can expand their trade and improve their finances to provide basic necessities and education for their children. We don’t want a situation where inadequacies will force these children on the street to face all forms of dangers and abuses.”

Mrs. Esther Nasara, leader of the Army Barrack side’s corn seller, in a vote of thanks, prayed God to grant the Shola Mese Foundation more resources to reach and impact other underprivileged in the society.

