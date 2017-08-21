Franc Utoo: An open letter to President Buhari

President Mohammadu Buhari, GCFR. Aso Villa, Abuja – Nigeria. 20th August, 2017. ‘Al-Hamdu lillahi Rabbil-‘Aalamin’ Your Excellency, 1. I wish to, on behalf of my family, friends and community, welcome you back to Nigeria and to your family after a protracted medical sojourn in England, spanning about 103 days. 2. Your survival is a clear […]

Franc Utoo: An open letter to President Buhari

