Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

France’s Macron calls labour rules a betrayal of EU principles

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday described European Union labour rules over ‘posted workers’ as a betrayal of the bloc’s fundamental principles as he embarked on a three-day trip to central and eastern Europe. “The single European market and the free movement of workers are not meant to create a race to the bottom in…

The post France’s Macron calls labour rules a betrayal of EU principles appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.