Frank de Boer Confirms Crystal Palace Interest In RB Leipzig Winger Oliver Burke

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Football, News, Sports

Frank de Boer has admitted that Crystal Palace are interested in Leipzig forward Olivier Burke.

The 20-year-old Scottish winger is free to leave German side Leipzig after joining them for £15million last summer.

He said: “We only want players who can really contribute to the squad.

“You’re not going to throw money away, it has to be a quality player who can directly fit into the way we are playing and he has to be 100 per cent fit.

“He (Burke) is a very young, promising Scottish player. He’s from Great Britain so it’s always interesting to see those kind of players.

“He’s still very young, maybe, but we are also focusing on other players.”

