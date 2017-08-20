Free Goat Meat Sharing Hits Gombe As Nigerians Celebrates Buhari’s Return (Photos)
Some Nigerians still can’t contain their excitement following the return of president Muhammadu Buhari who arrived the country yesterday. Some residents in Gombe state decided to kill goats and share free meat to people in order to celebrate the president’s return.
President Buhari has been away from the country for 103 days on medical vacation in London.
The post Free Goat Meat Sharing Hits Gombe As Nigerians Celebrates Buhari’s Return (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!