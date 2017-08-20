Pages Navigation Menu

Free Goat Meat Sharing Hits Gombe As Nigerians Celebrates Buhari’s Return (Photos)

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

Some Nigerians still can’t contain their excitement following the return of president Muhammadu Buhari who arrived the country yesterday. Some residents in Gombe state decided to kill goats and share free meat to people in order to celebrate the president’s return.

President Buhari has been away from the country for 103 days on medical vacation in London.

