Freed Chibok girls to return home ‘fully recovered’ following treatment in Abuja

More than 100 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants in 2014 are ready to return to normal life after receiving psychological and medical treatment, the government said on Friday. 270 girls were originally abducted by the Islamist group in 2014 with 24 of them released or found last year and 82 of them freed […]

