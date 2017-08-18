Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Freed Chibok girls to return home ‘fully recovered’ following treatment in Abuja

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

More than 100 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants in 2014 are ready to return to normal life after receiving psychological and medical treatment, the government said on Friday. 270 girls were originally abducted by the Islamist group in 2014 with 24 of them released or found last year and 82 of them freed […]

The post Freed Chibok girls to return home ‘fully recovered’ following treatment in Abuja appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.