Freewallet launched first-ever Bitcoin Cash wallet for iOS

Freewallet, a famous developer of user-friendly cryptowallets, has just released first-ever mobile Bitcoin Cash wallet for iOS. After Bitcoin hard fork that split the network into two on August 1st, all Bitcoin holders on Freewallet received their BCC coins without any delays. While Android devices owners had a chance to install Bitcoin Cash wallet even … Continue reading Freewallet launched first-ever Bitcoin Cash wallet for iOS

The post Freewallet launched first-ever Bitcoin Cash wallet for iOS appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

