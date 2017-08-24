French Montana’s Remix of ‘Unforgettable’ With Mariah Carey is Coming: Listen – Billboard
|
Billboard
|
French Montana's Remix of 'Unforgettable' With Mariah Carey is Coming: Listen
Billboard
Keep your eyes and ears open for French Montana's remix to "Unforgettable "with vocals from Mariah Carey. Montana, the Moroccan-born rapper, recently scored his first No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart with “Unforgettable,” featuring Swae Lee and lifted …
Mariah Carey "always had low self-esteem"
Mariah Carey: 'I Can't Measure What Type Of Respect I Deserve'
“Accept your body or go to the gym”: Mariah Carey is accused of photoshopping her unclad photos for Paper magazine
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!