French President Emmanuel Macron spends €26,000 on Makeup in Three Months

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

French people are upset after it was revealed that their president Emmanuel Macron had spent 26,000€ on makeup during his first three months in office. According to Slate, french magazine Le Point reported on Thursday that his makeup artist, Natacha M., has billed the executive arm once for €10,000, and for a second time €16,000 since he […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

