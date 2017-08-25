Fresh mudslide hits Swiss town, 8 hikers still missing

Fresh mudslide swept into a remote mountain town in eastern Switzerland on Friday where an earlier huge landslip this week dumped rock, rubble and mud metres high, with at least eight people missing. In the latest slide, a river of mud poured through tiny Bondo in the eastern Grisons canton, near the Swiss-Italian border, television…

