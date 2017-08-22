From Beauty To Ugly!! Makurdi Nursing Student Burnt By Gas Explosion In Her Hostel (Photos)
It was then the gas went up in flames after some minutes later.
She suffered third degree burns and was admitted at the Intensive Care United (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi apir.
According to Ukan Kurugh, Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom directed the Deputy Governor who visited and pledged the government’s intention to foot the hospital bills. The deputy governor, Engr. Benson Abounu also made a personal donation of N100,000 that was judiciously utilised in the purchase of her drugs and other needs.
Ukan Kurugh also revealed that efforts to reach the governor over the remaining unpaid bills have proved unsuccessful.
Currently, the lady has been transfered from the ICU to the Open Female Surgical Ward of the FMC Apir were more bills have been accumulated aside the aforementioned.
