From President to problem

Barbara Tuchman, Professor of History at Harvard University, and the leading expert on 13th and 14th century European history, has made the point that “History never repeats itself; man does.” Nigerian political history is witnessing a mind-numbing repetition of what occurred in 2009-2010 when late President Umaru Yar’Adua was in exactly the same position as…

The post From President to problem appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

