FRSC takes steps to restore traffic flow on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it had devised measures to restore traffic flow on the jam-packed Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

A statement by Mrs Florence Okpe, the FRSC Public Education Officer in Ogun, said on Wednesday that the corps had inaugurated its ‘Operation Restore Sanity’ along the corridor since Monday.

It will be recalled that a major disaster was averted last Thursday after a loaded petroleum tanker fell and spilled its contents on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident, which occurred around 8am, caused gridlock as security agencies cordoned off the expressway to prevent residents from scooping fuel from the tanker.

The FRSC education officer said that the operation would enhance the smooth flow of persons and goods along the expressway especially at the Mowe and Ibafo end of the road.

“The operation, which is aimed at ensuring free movement of vehicles along the expressway, will ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons driving against traffic and other traffic offences.

“This effort is being complemented with officials of Julius Berger Plc, to effect repairs on identified bad portions of the corridor notorious for causing gridlocks,” she added.

Okpe, therefore, advised motorists to obey traffic laws and cooperate with FRSC officials working to ensure free flow of traffic.

NAN

