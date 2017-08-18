Fulham Close To Signing Porto Left-back Rafa Soares

Fulham are closing in on the loan signing of Porto left-back Rafa Soares.

The 22-year-old is understood to be having a medical with the club today (Friday) after a season-long deal was agreed between the clubs.

Rafa Soares spent last year on loan at Rio Ave and has caps for Portugals U21s side.

He attracted interest from a number of clubs, such as Saint Etienne and Real Sociedad, but Porto have determined that Fulham are the right club for him to join.

According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, the two clubs have reached an agreement over a loan move for Soares and Fulham will be paying a loan fee of €1m to Porto in order to secure the services of Soares.

Porto also have the option to recall Soares back from his loan if required and they have finalised the deal, which will see the defender move to Craven Cottage this month.

