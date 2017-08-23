Pages Navigation Menu

Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz share sweet Messages on First Wedding Anniversary

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Happy first wedding anniversary to Nollywood heavyweight Funke Akindele Bello and her husband JJC Skillz (real name Abdul-Rasheed Bello)! The couple who got married at a private ceremony in London shared sweet messages on Instagram with a photo from their wedding. See below: JJC Skillz wrote: One of the happiest days in my life 😍I married […]

Hello. Add your message here.