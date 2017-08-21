Funke Akindele Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa based on her popular act in the comic TV series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ is pregnant. The pregnancy comes after the couple, Funke Akindele-Bello and her man, JJC Skillz, keyed into the Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ to seek God’s face for twins. Recall that the actress had gotten secretly…

The post Funke Akindele Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

