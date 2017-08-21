Pages Navigation Menu

Funke Akindele Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa based on her popular act in the comic TV series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ is pregnant. The pregnancy comes after the couple, Funke Akindele-Bello and her man, JJC Skillz, keyed into the Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ to seek God’s face for twins. Recall that the actress had gotten secretly…

