Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am the lucky man you wake up to see every morning- JJC showers praise on Funke Akindele – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

I am the lucky man you wake up to see every morning- JJC showers praise on Funke Akindele
TheNewsGuru
Singer, producer and video director, AbdulRasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, took to his Instagram page to celebrate wife, Funke Akindele on the occasion of her birthday. *770# Mobile. Recall that Funke Akindele took the world by surprise when the news of
Funke Akindele and hubby finally release wedding photos to mark 1st wedding anniversary (Photos)Gistmaster (blog)
Funke Akindele Shares First Photos of Secret Wedding to JJC Skillz on their AnniversaryThe Olisa Blogazine

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.