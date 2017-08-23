I am the lucky man you wake up to see every morning- JJC showers praise on Funke Akindele – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
I am the lucky man you wake up to see every morning- JJC showers praise on Funke Akindele
TheNewsGuru
Singer, producer and video director, AbdulRasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, took to his Instagram page to celebrate wife, Funke Akindele on the occasion of her birthday. *770# Mobile. Recall that Funke Akindele took the world by surprise when the news of …
Funke Akindele and hubby finally release wedding photos to mark 1st wedding anniversary (Photos)
Funke Akindele Shares First Photos of Secret Wedding to JJC Skillz on their Anniversary
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!