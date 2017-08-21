Pages Navigation Menu

Funke Akindele steps out with baby bump [VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood superstar, Funke Akindele Bello, aka Jenifa is pregnant with her first child. Reports had emerged in June that she’s expecting twins with her husband Abdulrasheed Bello also known as JJC Skillz. JJC had dropped the hint on his instagram handle. “Amen amen amen. God, I receive your wonderful news in praise. To God be […]

