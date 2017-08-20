Pages Navigation Menu

Future And JAY-Z Are Still Fighting About Money Phones

JAY-Z’s most famous line on his new album 4:44 turned out to be the one about money phones. You’re on the Gram holding money to your ear, there’s a disconnect / We don’t call that money over here,” Hov raps. Future, Boosie Badazz, Drake and Blac Youngsta have all objected to that advice, and have made it …

