Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade celebrate anniversary in Greece – UPI.com

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


UPI.com

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade celebrate anniversary in Greece
UPI.com
Gabrielle Union (L) and Dwayne Wade attend the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 5. The couple shared photos from their trip to Mykonos this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License Photo. Aug. 25 (UPI) — Celebrity couple Gabrielle Union and …
Gabrielle Union Still Has Her Bring It on Cheerleading Uniform in Her Closet – and More Style Truths from the StarPEOPLE.com
! The Wades are Serving Body Goals in MykonosBellaNaija
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Stopped by Security During Greece VacationChristian Post
InStyle –Entertainment Tonight –Just Jared
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.