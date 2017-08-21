Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Galadimawa residents storm AEDC office over outage, ‘crazy bills’ – The Punch

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Galadimawa residents storm AEDC office over outage, 'crazy bills'
The Punch
Residents of Galadimawa Village in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday stormed the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company office to protest erratic power supply to their community and the unjustified high electricity bill being
ICPC put an end to two years of arbitrary billing by AEDCGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.