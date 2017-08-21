Galadimawa residents storm AEDC office over outage, ‘crazy bills’ – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Galadimawa residents storm AEDC office over outage, 'crazy bills'
The Punch
Residents of Galadimawa Village in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday stormed the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company office to protest erratic power supply to their community and the unjustified high electricity bill being …
ICPC put an end to two years of arbitrary billing by AEDC
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!