Ganduje Employs 3,458 Health, Environment Workers

By SALIHI ABUBAKAR BELLO, Kano

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the employment of 3,485 health and environmental workers, known as ‘sanitation vanguards’ in the state ministry of health and environment respectively.

Speaking during the flag off of the distribution of letters of appointments, DRF operational guidelines, anti malarial commodities, and tricycles for physically challenged persons held at Government House Kano, yesterday, Governor Ganduje said the move is borne out of the desire for a better Kano.

The ceremony witnessed in addition the launching of DRS Operational Guidelines, Zauran Tsafta/Committee Program and distribution of 220 tricycles to disable persons, 11 Mosquitoe Control Motorised Fumigation Machines and Anti Malaria Commodities Fumigation equipments to 44 local government areas.

He specifically lauded the contribution of Dangote Foundation for its support to the people of Kano that ‘extra ordinarily speaks volume to the wellbeing of the people of Kano.

Ganduje urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the tools given to them in getting empowered and for the newly recruited health workers to show commitment to respective assignments.

He disclosed that employment into the health sector will continue until the gap in the state is filled for efficient health service delivery.

Kano State Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba in an interview with LEADERSHIP described the state government as focused, resolute with people-oriented programmes and projects.

He said that governor Ganduje is fulfilling his campaign pledges of finetuning some of the programs carried out by past administrations and consolidating on some.

The post Ganduje Employs 3,458 Health, Environment Workers appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

