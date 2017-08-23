Pages Navigation Menu

Garba Shehu’s ‘rat invasion’ claim disgraceful, Buhari should sack him – Group

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

A civil society organisation, Rescue Nigerian Economy Project, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu. A statement on Wednesday by its Executive Secretary, Dennis Alamu-George said Shehu’s comment that rats invaded Buhari’s office while he was on medical vacation was a disgrace and embarrassment to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

