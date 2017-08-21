Gauteng parents urged to respond to school placement offers – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Gauteng parents urged to respond to school placement offers
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Parents who've received placement notices for their children in grades one and seven have been urged to respond to the Gauteng Education Department to secure their places. The department says around 71,000 pupils still haven't …
Gauteng parents urged to respond 'immediately' to school placement offers
Serious delays in 2018 school placements of pupils in Gauteng
Use it or lose it‚ education department tells parents
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!