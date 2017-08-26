Pages Navigation Menu

Gbenga Daniel Accuses Kashamu Of Sending Assassins After Him

A former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, today petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, alleging attempt on his life by a Nigerian senator, Buruji Kashamu. According to the petitioner, some domestic and security aides were physically assaulted, but no one died in the incident, which occurred on Thursday around 9:13 p.m. The …

