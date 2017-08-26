Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gbenga Daniel is irrelevant, afraid of shadows – Kashamu fires back at former Governor

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, has said he does not care if the former Governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, exists. Daniel had written to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, alleging that Kashamu sent thugs to assassinate him in his Abuja residence (http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/25/kashamu-behind-assassination-attempt-life-gbenga-daniel-alleges/). Kashamu has described the allegations as a “hoax” […]

Gbenga Daniel is irrelevant, afraid of shadows – Kashamu fires back at former Governor

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.