Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gbowee Peace Foundation Commemorates Struggle For Liberia’s Peace – Front Page Africa

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Front Page Africa

Gbowee Peace Foundation Commemorates Struggle For Liberia's Peace
Front Page Africa
Monrovia – A group of astute women who thrived to ensure during Liberia's civil war to ensure that peace returned to the country have had a reunion in Monrovia to commemorate their struggle for peace. At an elaborate ceremony held at Bella Casa on …
MYS boss urges youth to sow seeds of peaceThe New Dawn Liberia

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.