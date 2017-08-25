Genius App Lets You Courier Anything Overseas With Your Phone

It’s a risky business, sending parcels overseas.

Whether it’s a care package stuffed with rooibos, rusks and whatever other South African treats your loved one can’t live without, or an Etsy order that has to get there the next day, doing your research on which delivery service best suits your needs is time consuming – and doesn’t always mean it will reach its intended destination.

Because of this, we often put off the idea of posting anything.

Seriously, when was the last time you decided to send your mate a nine-page letter, but weren’t keen on the idea purely because of inconvenience?

Well, that’s where FastVan comes in.

An app, FastVan allows you to conveniently choose the perfect courier service, no matter where in the world your destination is, local or international.

That 2×4 box that needs to get to India ASAP? Consider it sorted.

How about that pair of fragile earrings your cousin from another aunt in Peru bought while in Cape Town but left behind? Done.

Using the app, you punch in a range of specifics – what, where, when, how and who – and in return it offers you the best available option.

Then, you upload a photograph of your parcel and track it like an Uber (amazing) all the way to its intended destination.

Fun, hey?

The best part is that FastVan is a South African start-up that has entered a marketplace based on the freedom of market,s meaning they do not set the prices themselves, and do not choose the provider you will contract with.

It’s all up to you and what suits your needs (and pocket).

You can choose the best of the best for your parcels, whether it’s a letter or a warehouse full of goods, suited to your price point, all with the assistance of FastVan, available on the App Store, Google Play Store and web-based platform.

Go on, give it a try. I am sure your sister will appreciate that little slice of home in that tasteful care package.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

