Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

German chancellor “enemy of Turkey”, says Erdogan

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said German Chancellor Angela Merkel was an enemy of Turkey and called on Turks in Germany to vote against her and other major parties in the Sept. 24 elections. Merkel is running for a fourth term. The comments are some of Erdogan’s harshest yet against Merkel and her Christian…

The post German chancellor “enemy of Turkey”, says Erdogan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.