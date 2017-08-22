Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

German FM accuses Erdogan’s supporters of threatening his wife

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Tuesday said that his wife has received threats from supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, marking a fresh low point in strained diplomatic relations between Berlin and Ankara. Erdogan’s personal attacks on Gabriel had obviously “emboldened some to threaten and harass my wife,” the politician from the Social Democratic…

The post German FM accuses Erdogan’s supporters of threatening his wife appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.