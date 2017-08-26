Pages Navigation Menu

Gernot Rohr unveils Super Eagles schedule for Cameroon clash – Goal.com

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Gernot Rohr unveils Super Eagles schedule for Cameroon clash
Nigeria's head coach Gernot Rohr has unveiled his schedules for next month's World Cup qualifier double header against Cameroon. The German tactician had called up 23 players for two showdown clashes with the Indomitable Lions on September 1 and 4 …
