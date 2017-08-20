Get ready to have fun, Glo Laffta Fest tell Festac residents – The Nation Newspaper
|
|
Get ready to have fun, Glo Laffta Fest tell Festac residents
The Nation Newspaper
Organisers of the Laffta Fest comedy concert which is currently touring the country have said that the Festac edition will be a mega hit as all the comedians slated to perform today have given commitment to give their best. One of the attractions of …
Basketmouth, top comedians to thrill at Glo Laffta Fest in FESTAC
