Ghana bans bleaching creams in the country

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ghana has banned bleaching creams in the country. This was made public by the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mrs Mimi Darko on Wednesday while appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Darko revealed that the ban commenced since last year as it also stopped registering body creams …

