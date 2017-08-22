“Ghana To Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Equatorial Guinea” – President Akufo-Addo – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
“Ghana To Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Equatorial Guinea” – President Akufo-Addo
Peace FM Online
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says his 3-day visit to Equatorial Guinea is to strengthen the bilateral ties that exist between the two countries, as well as explore areas of co-operation to the mutual benefit of their …
Kufuor mocks NDC for opposition to free SHS
Ghana, Equatorial Guinea presidents to sign LNG deal
African leaders must make economic liberalization real – Akufo-Addo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!