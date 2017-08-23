Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghanaians cautioned against travelling to Togo on Friday – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Ghanaians cautioned against travelling to Togo on Friday
Myjoyonline.com
Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration in charge of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Volta region has cautioned Ghanaians against travelling to Togo on Friday, August 25. He said the Service had picked intelligence that …
Lawlessness galore – The nation's predicamentGraphic Online
Ghana: No Jobs for Ghanaian MasonsAllAfrica.com
Ghana has 2723 hotels and lodges – PwCGhana Business News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.