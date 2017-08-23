Ghanaians cautioned against travelling to Togo on Friday – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Ghanaians cautioned against travelling to Togo on Friday
Myjoyonline.com
Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration in charge of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Volta region has cautioned Ghanaians against travelling to Togo on Friday, August 25. He said the Service had picked intelligence that …
