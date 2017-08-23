Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghana Politics : Gabby denies hijacking president Akufo-Addo – Pulse.com.gh

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Ghana Politics : Gabby denies hijacking president Akufo-Addo
Pulse.com.gh
"I do not work at the Presidency and lack the luxury to hang around the President doing 'kokonsa'", Gabby said in reaction to claims that he was impeding access to the president. Published: 32 minutes ago , Refreshed: 6 minutes ago; Mildred Europa Taylor.
I don't work at the presidency-Gabby Asare Otchere-DarkoPrimenewsghana

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.