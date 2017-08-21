GHS to recruit doctors, dentists via quota system – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
GHS to recruit doctors, dentists via quota system
Citifmonline
The Ghana Health Service has announced that it will adopt a quota system in employing medical doctors and dentists in the country. According to the Director General of the Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, the quota system will help check the practice …
Doctors to apply for jobs from next year – Ghana Health Service
Ghana Health Service to deal with erring doctors
New doctors to apply for postings for the first time in Ghana
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!